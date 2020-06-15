Rosanna Arquette: ‘Clarence Thomas Has Always Been a Pig’

With America already steeped in a hot and divisive debate about race relations, Hollywood actress Rosanna Arquette took to Twitter on Monday to declare that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas “has always been a pig.”

“No surprise Clarence Thomas has always been a pig.” Rosanna Arquette said. It’s unclear what the Pulp Fiction and The Whole Nine Yards actress meant by “no surprise.” But her attack on Justice Thomas comes on the day that Hollywood stars are celebrating the Supreme Court’s landmark civil rights ruling protecting LGBT people from discrimination in employment.

No surprise Clarence Thomas has always been a pig — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 15, 2020

Indeed, Justice Thomas dissented in the 6-3 decision and was joined by Justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh.

“The Court tries to convince readers that it is merely enforcing the terms of the statute, but that is preposterous. Even as understood today, the concept of discrimination because of ‘sex’ is different from discrimination because of ‘sexual orientation’ or ‘gender identity,’” Alito wrote in a dissent that was joined by Thomas.

When one Twitter user tells Arquette “Pigs are lovely creatures. Please don’t insult them,” the actress responded, saying “sorry.”

Sorry — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 15, 2020

Another Twitter user said “Pig is generous.” To which Arquette replied “You are right.”

You are right. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 15, 2020

Arquette calling Justice Thomas a “pig” should come as little surprise to anyone who’s paid any attention to the leftist actress’s social media screeds. We’re talking about the same woman who a little over a year ago told her 123,000 Twitter followers that she’s sorry she “was born white and privileged.” Arquette, whose net worth stands at around an estimated $20 million, said being born white and privileged disgusts her. “I feel so much shame,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.