Johnny Depp to Star in Animated Kids Series Promoting ‘Gender and Race Equality’

Actor Johnny Depp has signed on to star in a new animated kids series that will promote “gender and race equality” while also weaving in messages about environmental protection.

Johnny Depp will lend his voice to Puffins, a mobile, short-form cartoon series that will consist of 250 five-minute episodes, according to Variety. The series will follow the adventures of a group of birds who are the servants of a walrus. The Pirates of the Caribbean star will provide the voice for the character Johnny Puff, who is apparently one of the puffins.

The series “will promote positive messaging,” by weaving in “themes such as gender and race equality and environmental protection,” said production company Iervolino Entertainment in a statement. Iervolino Entertainment is an Italian company that worked with Depp on the upcoming movie Waiting for the Barbarians.

No release date has been announced for Puffins, nor has the production company said on which streaming services the series will be available.

Depp landed in trouble three years ago when he suggested the assassination of President Donald Trump, asking fans at the Glastonbury Festival in England, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

Watch below:

Johnny Depp appears to threaten an assassination attempt on Donald Trump at Glastonbury. https://t.co/BADKCsLY1o pic.twitter.com/T2vwPBoXSj — BBC News Entertainment (@BBCNewsEnts) June 23, 2017

The actor later apologized for his comment. “I apologize for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump,” Depp said in a statement to People magazine . “It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”

