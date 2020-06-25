Selena Gomez Launches Black Equality Fund with Plus1

(UPI) — Selena Gomez, in partnership with Plus1, has created the Black Equality Fund to raise money for organizations fighting for change.

Plus1, a non-profit, helps artists reach their fans to raise funds for charitable causes.

“@Plus1org and I have created a Black Equality Fund to amplify organizations on the frontline of ensuring Black voices are heard,” Gomez said on Twitter Tuesday.

“It’s all of our responsibility to fight for equality & Justice for the Black community. Silence isn’t an option, let’s all join this fight for equality,” she continued in a second tweet.

The Black Equality Fund will raise money for TGI Justice Project, Black Futures Lab, Fair Count, African American Policy Forum, BLDPWR, Color of Change, Know Your Rights Camp, BU Center for Antiracist Research, Equal Justice Initiative and Movement for Black Lives.

“Everyone needs to have their voices heard and we can do that by VOTING, as well as lending our time, effort and (if able) donations to fight for equality and justice for the Black community and other marginalized communities. Join me!” the singer said in a note posted onto the donation page.

Gomez is set to appear on a remix of Trevor Daniel’s “Past Life” which will be released on Friday.