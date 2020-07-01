‘Justice League’ Star Ray Fisher Accuses Director Joss Whedon of ‘Gross, Abusive’ Behavior

Ray Fisher, the actor who played Cyborg in the 2017 film Justice League is accusing director Joss Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on the movie’s set.

Fisher made his accusations on Twitter on Wednesday, saying “Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” Fisher added that the untoward behavior was “enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg,” both of whom were then principals with DC Entertainment.

In an earlier tweet, Fisher said he wanted to “forcefully retract” a statement he made at a comics convention back in 2017 where he said, “Joss is a good guy.”

I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement: pic.twitter.com/1ECwwu6TG1 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 29, 2020

Joss Whedon has been a powerhouse director-writer-producer of sci-fi-comic book entertainment going back to his TV work, creating hit shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly, Angel, and Dollhouse. Whedon is also one of the masterminds behind hit Marvel superhero movies such as Avengers, as well as the TV series, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, which is now closing out its seventh and last season.

The director and writer was brought into the Justice League film when the movie’s original director Zack Snyder vacated the director’s chair when his daughter, Autumm, committed suicide at the age of 20.

Justice League was a bit if a disappointment for DC Entertainment. The film earned $657.9 million worldwide and garnered mixed reviews because it seemed evident to many that there was a tonal clash between the footage Snyder had already shot and the scenes Whedon later added. Indeed, fans are so sure that Snyder’s version of the film would be superior that a fan effort to have DC and Warner Bros. release the “Snyder Cut” of the film has resulted in a Snyder-led re-mix that is set to broadcast on HBO Max next year.

