Alyssa Milano Says Redskins Name ‘Cannot Be Tolerated Any Longer’ After Selling Redskins Gear

Left-wing actress Alyssa Milano has joined the effort to cancel the NFL’s Washington Redskins, tweeting a link to her 3.7 million followers a petition demanding that the football team eliminate the name it has had for almost 90 years.

“This cause is close to my heart,” she exclaimed in the tweet:

This cause is close to my heart – please sign: https://t.co/fNESjqJEgX — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 1, 2020

The petition calls Redskins a “derogatory name” and goes on to demand that advertisers, banks, sports broadcasters, and social media outlets refuse to allow the team to use their services or feature their businesses unless the team changes its name. Milano added a second tweet insisting that we must “end racism in its entirety.”

“We must end racism in its entirety. Allowing the NFL to continue to use the Redskins name is destructive to Native communities and cannot be tolerated any longer. Change the name Redskins.”

We must end racism in its entirety. Allowing the @nfl to continue to use the @redskins name is destructive to Native communities and cannot be tolerated any longer. Change the name @Redskins @nfl #TheTimeIsNow #ChangeTheName — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 1, 2020

Oddly enough, a few years ago, Milano lent her name to “Touch by Alyssa Milano,” a collection of sportswear items including photos of the actress wearing several different Washington Redskins shirts.

In fact, in February, the Pacific Standard published an article pleading for Milano to stop selling “racist clothes.”

Milano, though, claims to have been trying to get out of her “Touch” contract and has posted several tweets asking those with whom she had done business to change the advertisements.

“Hey, guys. Been trying to get this taken care of for years. NFL/NHL licensing is inclusive of these teams. PLEASE email at alyssa@touchbyajm.com and I will forward complaints to manufacturing company,” Alyssa Milano said in 2017. “My manufacturing company controls the line and what we sell based on licensing from leagues. There is no reason for me to lie to you. I’m not a hurtful person. Im giving you my email address. Please use it. Thank you.”

Hey, guys. Been trying to get this taken care of for years. NFL/NHL licensing is inclusive of these teams. PLEASE email at alyssa@touchbyajm.com and I will forward complaints to manufacturing company. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 28, 2017

My manufacturing company controls the line and what we sell based on licensing from leagues. There is no reason for me to lie to you. I'm not a hurtful person. Im giving you my email address. Please use it. Thank you. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 29, 2017

She also addressed the issue in an interview with Adweek where she claims to have tried to alter her contract to allow her to pick and choose what teams she would allow her face to be used to sell NFL merchandise.

“I have asked them to stop producing merchandise for that team (don’t even want to write the word) numerous times, and they have said that contractually they can’t pick and choose which teams under their contract with the NFL they produce merchandise for,” Milano told AdWeek. “I was told I’d be in a breach of contract with the manufacturing company.”

“I am against the use of disparaging names and imagery in sports. Full stop. Sports teams and leagues need to stand up to racism,” she added.

Alyssa Milano is also facing backlash from the left-wing cancel culture mob after a Huffington Post article showing her wearing cornrows began circulating online.

