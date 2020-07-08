Kanye West: Removing God and Prayer from Schools Meant More Drugs, Murders, Suicide

Removing prayer from schools has led to “more drugs, more murders, more suicide,” said rap megastar and fashion mogul Kanye West, who unveiled his unfiltered thoughts on President Trump, God, and politics in an interview with Forbes just days after tweeting about his presidential bid.

“Reinstate in God’s state, in God’s country, the fear and love of God in all schools and organizations and you chill the fear and love of everything else, so that was a plan by the Devil to have our kids committing suicide at an all-time high by removing God to have murders in Chicago at an all-time high because the human beings working for the Devil removed God and prayer from the schools,” the “Follow God” rapper said. “That means more drugs, more murders, more suicide.”

West, who has teased a presidential run for years, formally announced his bid on Independence Day, writing, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ! #2020VISION”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

While his July 4 announcement provided little information, the “Jesus Is King” rapper confirmed to Forbes that the announcement applies to 2020 — not just 2024.

“Let’s see if the appointing is at 2020 or if it’s 2024—because God appoints the president. If I win in 2020 then it was God’s appointment. If I win in 2024 then that was God’s appointment,” West explained.

Bringing God back into key parts of society and culture appears to be fundamental to Kanye’s West vision”

“Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation,” he said of the president in the interview, adding that he is personally pro-life “because I’m following the word of the Bible.”