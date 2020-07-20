John Cusack: Trump’s Only Hope to Hold Power Is Massive Escalation of ‘Fasiscm’ [Sic]

Wild-eyed, left-wing actor John Cusack is at it again, this time with a misspelled Twitter screed declaring that President Donald Trump is escalating “fasiscm” in America.

In a tweet featuring a video of armed, camo-wearing federal agents in Portland, John Cusack went on a tirade against Trump, his “secret police,” and his “occupying army.”

Cusack railed: “trumps only hope to illegally hold power – massive escalation of fasiscm [sic].”

trumps only hope to illegally hold power – massive escalation of fasiscm @johncusack: Straight up stormtroopers – secret police – fascism @JoshuaPotash: Trump’s feds looking like an occupying army. 🎥: @KohzKah pic.twitter.com/3LyWeL6ayg”” — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 20, 2020

Cusack’s tweet about Trump’s “fasiscm” was only one of a series of tweets the Say Anything actor posted on Monday. Early in the morning, Cusack used the word “stormtroopers” to describe the federal agents the administration sent to embattled Portland to restore order as local authorities have been incapable of securing the city that’s been ravaged by rioters and violent anarchists for weeks.

Straight up stormtroopers – secret police – fascism @JoshuaPotash: This is the image that will stick with me from Portland tonight. Trump’s feds looking like an occupying army. 🎥: @KohzKah pic.twitter.com/3LyWeL6ayg” — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 20, 2020

Cusack continued calling the federal agents “stormtroopers” is several other posts:

Straight up stormtroopers – secret police – fascism @JoshuaPotash: This is the image that will stick with me from Portland tonight. Trump’s feds looking like an occupying army. 🎥: @KohzKah pic.twitter.com/3LyWeL6ayg” — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 20, 2020

Storm troopers – Barr’s secret police maybe ice border people – prison guards – who knows – soooo…no prisons or borders in Portland,bill – go to jail,” the 2012 actor declared.

Storm troopers – Barr’s secret police maybe ice border people – prison guards – who knows – soooo…no prisons or borders in Portland,bill – go to jail @CatRivendell: WHO. ARE. THESE. THUGS?? https://t.co/8TaETfqPAA” — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 20, 2020

In yet another post, Cusack railed at CNN and MSNBC for not forcing Joe Biden to say that if he becomes president, he will prosecute and jail U.S. Attorney General William Barr and other members of the Trump administration.

One question – msnbc cnn & all news org must ask –

We must FORCE to ask biden campaign- will u hold barr & other criminals accountable for epic crimes agaianst democracy –

Obama washes his hands of bush era crimes / remember

“ let’s move on “ from state sanctioned torture — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 20, 2020

Of course, these federal agents have only been sent into Portland after two months of destructive riots that have continued nearly every day without letup. Black Lives Matter rioters have burned police stations, and destroyed minority-owned businesses.

Some estimates say that by early June, the rioting had cost Portland’s downtown businesses a loss of $23 million. The Trump administration only took this action after months of destruction and in the face, not only of inaction by local officials, but outright support for the rioters expressed by local authorities.

