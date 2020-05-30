Portland Rioters Burn Police Station, Justice Center

As violent protests sweep the nation following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Portland rioters have set fire to the Portland Police Department and the Justice Center.

“The Justice Center, which houses the @PortlandPolice precinct and sheriff’s office, is now under attack,” the Post Millennial Editor-at-large Andy Ngô tweeted at 2:10 a.m.: “Militants had been setting up camp there for more than a day. Now they all act. #antifa #BlackLivesMatter.”

Minutes later, he announced the building was “on fire”:

The Justice Center, which houses the @PortlandPolice precinct and sheriff’s office, is now under attack. Militants had been setting up camp there for more than a day. Now they all act. #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/T9HwWs2e2m — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 30, 2020

By 2:20 a.m, the Justice Center was also ablaze. Sergio Olmos of Underscore News posted a series of videos showing the protesters approaching the building — and then numerous masked individuals running through its interior, destroying property and taking pictures. Local news station KGW livestreamed footage of the Pioneer Place Mall being attacked as demonstrators lit dumpsters around the building. Upscale fashion retailer Louis Vuitton was filmed being looted as well:

A fire has started in the street (in more ways than one) pic.twitter.com/C3vJAjF9c7 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) May 30, 2020

In the wake of George Floyd’s killing by officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, national grief and rage have turned violent. “A fire has started in the street,” Olmos said, “in more ways than one.”