Kanye West Submits Signatures for Ballot In Illinois, Four Minutes Before Deadline

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West submitted petitions for the Illinois presidential ballot on Monday, with just four minutes to go before the state’s deadline.

Fox News reported that West, who is originally from Chicago, must still wait to learn if he has officially qualified:

Four minutes before the Illinois State Board of Elections 5 p.m. CT deadline, two representatives filed 412 petition sheets with election officials, a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News. Election officials will be counting those signatures of registered Illinois voters, of which he was supposed to have had at least 2,500 to get on the ballot. Petition sheets usually contain 10 names per sheet. Filing before the deadline doesn’t necessarily mean West has a guaranteed spot on the ballot. Officials still need to count how many signatures his representatives have turned in on his behalf.

West could shake up the presidential race in 2020 with an independent run. However, he appears to have missed the deadline in several states already.

On Monday night, West tweeted and then deleted a string of tweets which included a reference to Andrew Breitbart and a claim that his wife, Kim Kardashian, was attempting to have him institutionalized after he described a deliberation about whether to abort their first child.

West had previously said he would be voting for President Donald Trump in 2020. He launched his presidential campaign on Sunday in South Carolina, a state that was key to Joe Biden’s victory in the Democratic primary.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.