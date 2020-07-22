Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Takes on Trump: ‘Teachers Want to Teach, Not Die’

Foo Fighters founder Dave Grohl has slammed the Trump administration for its desire to see public schools re-open in the fall semester, saying it would be “foolish to do so at the expense of our students, teachers and schools.”

The rock musician also singled out Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, whom he said teachers shouldn’t trust because of her lack of classroom experience.

Dave Grohl sounded off on the public schools debate in the latest installment of his “Dave’s True Stories” podcast in which he focused on his 82-year-old mother, a retired school teacher who taught high school English.

Listen below:

“America’s teachers are caught in a trap, set by indecisive and conflicting sectors of failed leadership that have never been in their position and can’t possibly relate to the unique challenges they face,” he said. “Why should any teacher trust Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to tell them how to teach, without her ever having sat at the head of a class?”

He added: “Teachers want to teach, not die, and we should support and protect them like the national treasures that they are. For without them, where would we be?”

Grohl also misrepresented what White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a recent press conference regarding school re-openings.

The rock musician slammed McEnany: “Ask a science teacher what they think about White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s comment that ‘Science should not stand in the way.’ It would be foolish to do so at the expense of our students, teachers and school.”

McEnany’s full quote from the July 15 press conference was:

“The science should not stand in the way of this. And as Dr. Scott Atlas said — I thought this was a good quote — ‘Of course we can do it. Everyone else in the Western world, our peer nations, are doing it. We are the outlier here.’ The science is very clear on this — that, you know, for instance, you look at the [Journal of the American Medical Association’s] pediatric study of 46 pediatric hospitals in North America that said the risk of critical illness from COVID is far less for children than that of seasonal flu.”

Dave Grohl then slammed the president, saying that “Donald Trump’s conductor-less orchestra would love to see the country reopen schools.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com