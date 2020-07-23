Barbra Streisand, John Legend to Headline ‘100 Days to Go’ Joe Biden Virtual Fundraiser

Left-wing pop megastars Barbra Streisand and John Legend are lining up to headline at a virtual fundraiser for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Sunday to mark 100 days until the 2020 presidential election.

The event, entitled “Celebration for Change,” is described as a “virtual grassroots fundraiser to kick off the final 100 days of the 2020 campaign.”

“Thrilled to participate in another event in support of [Joe Biden],” Streisand said on Twitter. “This Sunday’s #CelebrationForChange will mark #100DaysToGo until the 2020 presidential election.”

John Legend, who just this week claimed that “Trump wants to wage war on American cities,” also promoting the Biden fundraiser. “Join me in a #CelebrationForChange this Sunday, July 26, in support of @JoeBiden for president. We have #100DaysToGo until the presidential election—let’s do all we can to help elect him this November.”

The event will be hosted by comedian Jay Leno. As well as Streisand, other prominent figures slated to appear include South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, singers John Legend, Andra Day and Sara Bareilles, and actor Tituss Burgess.

The stakes could not be higher for Streisand in this year’s election, having this week declared that the Trump administration is “pursuing the path to fascism.” In March, she event warned that America could be “extinguished” should he win re-election.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Biden has been forced to host virtual fundraising events with his famous supporters. Next month, Nine to Five stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will host a similar fundraiser as part of the “Women for Biden” campaign.

Most polls pertaining to this year’s election suggest Biden has a comfortable lead over the president. However, 2016 candidate Hillary Clinton was also posting regular leads over Trump, only to lose the election in devastating fashion.