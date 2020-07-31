Ellen DeGeneres Apologizes to Staff over Show’s Culture of Sexual Harassment

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres issued an apology to her staff on Friday after the unveiling of fresh allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment on the popular daytime talk show.

BuzzFeed News reported on Thursday evening that several ex-employees of Ellen, all speaking on the condition of anonymity, accused executive producer Kevin Leman of sexual harassment.

According to the employees, Leman behaved inappropriately at two company parties in 2013 and 2017 and also repeatedly made sexually explicit comments to younger employees and those working below him.

In a written apology to her staff, DeGeneres acknowledged the allegations and pledged to prevent such happenings in the future. She explained:

On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Showwould be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. I could not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions. My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that. Alongside Warner Bros., we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again. I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me.

Variety also reports that the show’s executive producer, Ed Glavin, will soon depart from his role on the show. Although Glavin has not been accused of sexual misconduct, recent reports have also alleged that he was involved in multiple cases of intimidation and racism, as well as overseeing a generally toxic work environment.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson refused to confirm Glavin’s departure but did announce “several staffing changes” following their own investigations.

“We have identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them,” read the statement provided to Variety. “Warner Bros. and Ellen DeGeneres are all committed to ensuring a workplace based on respect and inclusion. We are confident this course of action will lead us to the right way forward for the show.”

