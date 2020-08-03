Debra Messing Suggests Dr. Birx Is ‘Abetting Unnecessary Deaths and Economic Collapse’

Actress Debra Messing launched a Twitter harangue against Dr. Deborah Birx in which she lectured the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator about her duty to science and the need for a national mask mandate.

The Will & Grace star also said that Birx would be guilty of “abetting unnecessary deaths and economic collapse” unless she implemented a nationwide mask requirement, as well as plans for testing and contact tracing.

Debra Messing blasted Dr. Birx in a series of tweets on Sunday, saying that the physician has been “used by the WH [White House] to put out sound bites, out of full contexts, to serve Trump’s narrative that our #Covid_19 situation is better than it is.”

“If you want your great Legacy destroyed, continue on,” Messing warned Birx. “If you want to be a scientist who meaningfully helps our country, say it simply.”

Messing also claimed that the coronavirus is spreading because there is no “national requirement to wear masks.”

“Our economy will Recover ONLY when a national plan for mask wearing, testing, & tracing is achieved. Anything less than that, you are abetting the unnecessary deaths&economic collapse of our country,” Messing told Birx.

Despite Messing’s claims, Dr. Birx has not soft-pedaled the gravity of the global coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the doctor said that the virus is now more geographically widespread than it was earlier this year. “What we are seeing today is different from March and April,” Birx said in an interview with CNN. “This epidemic right now is different and it’s more widespread and it’s both rural and urban.”

Birx said it was “possible” the coronavirus death toll in America could reach 300,000 if people do not follow social distancing guidelines.

