‘Captain Marvel 2’: Nia DaCosta Becomes First Black Woman to Direct a Marvel Film

Marvel Studios has announced that Nia DaCosta has been tapped to direct the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, making her the first black woman to direct a Marvel film.

DaCosta will replace Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who directed the 2019 film, according to Deadline. Expectations are high for a Captain Marvel sequel as the first film slid in as the sixth highest-earning Marvel superhero film domestically of the 24 films thus far released.

The sequel is being written by the story editor of Marvel-based series WandaVision, Megan McDonnell, with Brie Larson returning to reprise the role as the titular superhero. DaCosta’s previous work includes a pair of short films, two Indies, and the as yet-to-be unreleased rebooted horror flick Candyman.

Several years ago, Marvel chief Kevin Feige exclaimed that the studio was looking to add many more female directors to helm future feature films.

“I cannot promise that all 20 Marvel movies will have female directors but a heck of a lot of them will,” Feige said to great applause and much earnest head shaking at the 10th annual Produced By conference in June of 2018.

That campaign, though, seems to have gotten off to a very slow start. To date, only one woman has had a hand in directing a Marvel film. As noted, Anna Boden directed the opening salvo in the Captain Marvel saga. She was accompanied by her business partner Ryan Fleck in the director’s chair.

