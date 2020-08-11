Watch — PBS’s ‘Arthur’ Rolls Out Propaganda Video for Kids: ‘It’s Not Enough to Say, I’m Not Racist’

PBS children’s show Arthur is pumping out taxpayer-funded propaganda depicting the United States as a racist country where unjustified police brutality against black Americans is an aspect of everyday life.

The segment began with a conversation between the protagonist Arthur the aardvark and his best friend, Buster the rabbit, in which the pair make obvious reference to the distressing video of George Floyd in police custody (though they don’t mention Floyd by name).

“Did you see that video?” Arthur asks Buster.

“Yeah, I just watched it. It was awful! I can’t believe someone would be hurt like that, just because they’re black.”

“Buster, it happens everywhere!” Arthur responds. “I was talking to Mrs. MacGrady the other day and she said there’s a really long history of black people not being treated fairly in this country.”

“It has to stop!,” Buster exclaims.

The pair are later joined by their school lunch lady Mrs. MacGrady, who explains how racism is “like a disease” that is “gonna get worse” without further action. “Yes, I saw [the video] too. And let me tell you, it made my blood boil,” she says, before adding that “it’s not enough to say, ‘I’m not racist, it’s not my problem.'”

This is not the first time that Arthur, which as part of the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) is funded by taxpayer dollars, has employed progressive propaganda. Last May, the show featured the gay wedding of the protagonist’s primary school teacher Mr. Ratburn.

In 2005, its spin-off show, Postcards from Buster also featured a lesbian couple in the episode “Sugar Time.” The content was consequently condemned by then-Secretary of Education Margaret Spellings, which prompted PBS to pull the episode.

The animated show, which has run since 1996, is primarily aimed at children from ages 4 to 8 and often explores challenging themes from autism to terminal illness. It is an adaptation of Marc Brown’s Arthur Adventure book series and has run for 246 episodes.

