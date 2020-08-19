Day three of the four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off on Wednesday and featured a Spanish rendition of Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me.”

The presentation of the hit song, which featured translated lyrics, was performed by singer Prince Royce.

Throughout the pre-taped performance, Bronx native Prince Royce walked down streets filled with graffiti.

Prince Royce promoted the performance on Wednesday in a tweet to his Twitter followers.

Don’t miss my performance at the #DemConvention 2020 in a few! Tune in on national TV or online at https://t.co/kZvkwWyfnB And don’t forget to VOTE this November! pic.twitter.com/W0GQ9TpIhB — Prince Royce (@PrinceRoyce) August 20, 2020

Don’t miss my performance at the #DemConvention 2020 in a few,” Royce wrote, reminding his supporters not to “forget to VOTE this November!”

Prince Royce, who is a Dominican-American, is known for his highly rated songs “Carita de Inocente” and “Corazon Sin Cara.”

