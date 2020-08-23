Ice Cube Blasts Democrats After Convention: ‘What’s in It for the Black Community?’

Ice Cube took to Twitter on Saturday to blast Democrats, after their national convention, for pushing the “the same old” lines and failing to answer what he calls the only question that matters: “What’s in it for the black community?”

“So over the last four days, the Democratic national party held their convention. A lot of people getting up there, talking, everybody really eating it up. What I didn’t hear is what’s in it for us?” said Ice Cube in a three-minute video posted to his Twitter. “What’s in it for the black community, besides the same old thing we’ve been getting from these parties? What’s in it for us? For real.”

But what's in it for us? pic.twitter.com/GOvptKnoF1 — Ice Cube (@icecube) August 22, 2020

Last month, Ice Cube published an op-ed in which he called out Democrats, who he says have benefitted from white privilege.

“Do we actually believe Biden and the Democrats will make real differences unless we make them commit to wholesale change?” he wrote. “MLK himself doubted the political will of the White liberal. The objective is not handouts to assuage white guilt, nor do we want White’s equality diminished either.”

Ice Cube is a major Hollywood player, with over a hundred credits to his name as an actor, writer, and producer over a 25 year span. And his rap career dates back to the 80s with NWA. A television and movie star, Ice Cube has an estimated net worth of more than $100 million. H founded his own production company, Cube Vision, as well as the BIG3 basketball league. Recently, the Ride Along star has been pushing those running for office to consider a “contract with black America.”

“I didn’t hear anybody mention a contract with black America, and I don’t know why, because it’s one of the most comprehensive reform documents that’s come about in a long time that could really address the problem,” Ice Cube said in his latest rant. “The way it look[s], they don’t have plan, everybody is talking about, ‘Get Trump out, get Trump out, get Trump out.’ If you vote, that’s going to happen on the first day, so now what?” continued Ice Cube. “Trump out, now what? What do we get in the first 100 days? That’s what we’re trying to figure out. What do we actually get?”

“They just pulled $3 trillion dollars out they ass and gave it to their friends, that’s American taxpayer money, that’s your money that they just gave away, and then there’s half — 42 percent — of black businesses closing — where’s our fucking bail out?” said Ice Cube.

Where’s the bail out? Not the PPP loan that they didn’t give us, where’s the bail out? I don’t want to hear about deficit, I don’t want to hear about what our generations are going to have to pay, because if we don’t have shit, they ain’t gonna have shit anyway to pay nothing. So we gotta start something right now. The Democrats don’t seem like they got a plan, Republicans don’t seem like they got plan for us, so the hell you gonna vote for them? Make them earn that vote.

