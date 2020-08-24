Jon Voight Narrates Powerful Video About American Exceptionalism at Republican National Convention

Veteran actor Jon Voight narrated two powerful videos about American exceptionalism and President Donald Trump’s campaign to free American hostages held in hostile nations. Both videos aired during the first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

“We come together to imagine a future determined by the shining light of our hopes, and values, and faith,” said Voight. “A country where we are judged by our character with dignity and respect for all. The belief that all are created equal, that lives matter irrespective of race, creed, or color.”

“Four years ago we faced a historic crossroad, career politicians promising change every election, but delivering emptiness,” he added. “We chose a different path, a man who is not a politician, a man who cares, a man who loves America, and all Americans — a man who works tirelessly for you.”

Watch below:

C-SPAN

Voight also detailed President Donald Trump’s many accomplishments in his first term — such as creating jobs and embracing prosperity — adding that, meanwhile, the Democrats have been “fanning the flames of lawlessness.”

“Still, politicians spun their deceptions and obstructed progress, fanning the flames of lawlessness,” the Oscar-winner said. “We all know that it is easy to criticize, it takes a true leader to solve problems — COVID-19, while others criticize without solutions, President Trump’s swift action saved lives.”

“And as leading Democrats wants to keep businesses closed down, our president is leading the way for a full economic recovery,” said Jon Voight. “We are America, despite unpredictable events, we as Americans work together to overcome challenges, write our own stories.”

“America,” the actor affirmed. “Land of promise, land of opportunity, land of heroes, land of greatness.”

Voight went on to declare that the United States is a land “where rugged individualism and American exceptionalism can inspire the best in each of us.”

“And when we see injustice to one, we act to fix it for all,” he said. “This is our story. We journey together. We stand in a breach to preserve a way of life that while imperfect, has brought prosperity, honor, and dignity to generations past, and will for generations to come.”

