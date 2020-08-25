Hollywood Celebs Smear RNC Speakers: MAGA Hat Is the ‘New White Supremacy Hood’

Left-wing Hollywood stars launched vicious attacks against Republican National Convention speakers on Tuesday, hurling insults at members of the Trump family, Vice President Mike Pence, and Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann.

The second night of the RNC brought out leftist Hollywood’s nasty side as celebrities flocked to social media to mock and demean President Donald Trump’s supporters. Stars including Alyssa Milano, Michael Rapaport, Judd Apatow, and Kumail Nanjiani went low in their attempts to tear down the Trump administration.

Titanic star Frances Fisher appeared to be responding to Nicholas Sandmann’s speech when she called the MAGA hat “the new #WhiteSupremacy hood.” (Sandmann put on a MAGA hat at the end of his speech.)

Actor Michael Rapaport insulted Tiffany Trump, screaming “shut the fuck up with those fake fucking chompers!” at the television.

Left-wing actor and host of ABC’s Match Game Alec Baldwin claimed the “regular American” speakers were all high on drugs.

Every “regular American” on this convention program is high.

We’re gonna raise taxes to pay for the staggering fuck up of the pandemic by Trump. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) August 26, 2020

Actor Dave Bautista melted down over welcoming five people being naturalized during a the convention.

Actress Alyssa Milano tweeted that Vice President Pence is “full of shit.” She also called Republicans “monsters.”

Filmmaker Judd Apatow snarked at President Trump’s naturalization ceremony where he welcomed five new U.S. citizens.

So no masks and no social distance with the naturalized citizens ? — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) August 26, 2020

Actor Kumail Nanjiani encouraged people to tune out of Tuesday’s RNC broadcast.

Of course ratings don’t really matter. But we know they matter to him. Don’t watch. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 26, 2020

Actor Josh Charles also attacked Nicholas Sandmann, focusing bizarrely on his teeth.

With all that settlement money you’d think homeboy would get a better dentist. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) August 26, 2020

Actor Wendell Pierce pushed for the end of privatized prisons.

#RNCConvention2020 Great pardon on tv to a well deserving former inmate. Now end privatized prisons that use inmates as slave labor. Prison business incentivized to keep mass incarceration for a cheap workforce — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) August 26, 2020

Actor Frank Whaley insulted President Trump’s immigration policies. He also pushed the discredited Russia collusion hoax.

This is Trump’s entire quota of immigrants for the next ten years. #TrumpChaos #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/OgF4xMpy9t — Frank Whaley (@TheFrankWhaley) August 26, 2020

Comedian Wanda Sykes snarked that viewers at home should play a drinking game whenever a speaker tells a lie.

I’m playing a drinking game, do a shot when they lie. Bad idea. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) August 26, 2020

