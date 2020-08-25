‘Simpsons,’ ‘Veep’ Producers Push Democrat Voter Registration to ‘Save the World’

Elite Hollywood TV writers are hoping to get President Donald Trump canceled this November and are teaming up to script what they hope will be the final season of his administration.

Some of the creative minds behind The Simpsons, Veep, and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee are hosting a fundraiser titled “Has America Jumped the Shark?” which will benefit the Democrat voter registration effort known as Field Team 6.

Al Jean, the longtime producer and writer of The Simpsons, will participate in the roundtable discussion, along with David Mandell, the showrunner of HBO’s Veep. Mandell urged people to sign up for the event to help Field Team 6. “They register Democrats & save the world!” he tweeted.

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who recently emceed the final night of the Democratic National Convention, also encouraged her fans to attend the virtual event.

“Has America Jumped the Shark?,” which is set to take place Thursday, requires a donation of at least $100 to attend the Zoom session, though students can participate for as little as $25.

“If 2020 was a television show, the network executives would have fired the writers for making something so unbelievable,” organizers wrote in the official event description. “Field Team 6 has assembled a panel of renowned TV writers to completely rewrite this unrealistic script and draft the Trump Administration’s final act.”

Other TV writers participating in the discussion include Ashley Nicole Black, who wrote for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, and Nell Scovell, who created the WB series Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

