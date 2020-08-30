Country Star Kacey Musgraves: Voting for Trump ‘Is an Act of Violence’

Despite President Trump’s record of promoting gay people in his administration and on the courts, country star Kacey Musgraves told her 900,000 Twitter followers that you are perpetrating “an act of violence” against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people if you vote for Donald Trump in November.

In her tweet, the Follow Your Arrow singer addressed people who “love” a gay person, saying, “If you love an LGBTQ+ person and you’re planning on voting for Donald Trump in November, that’s an act of violence against them.”

To each their own but know what your vote means. pic.twitter.com/4T7OWmbtqS — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) August 29, 2020

Musgraves is one of the few far-left artists on the country music scene. Last year the Grammy-winner led concerts across the country with attacks on the Second Amendment with a nod toward gun banning and confiscation. Musgraves also took to her Twitter account to attack Republicans after the Odessa, Texas, shooting last year.

I love you, TX. 💔 I can’t believe we all are being forced to live in a constant state of fear. 2nd mass shooting in my home state in a month? Makes me sick to my stomach. When will we live in a world where human lives mean more than money? — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) September 1, 2019

Despite Musgrave’s claims that Donald Trump is against the LGBTQ community, the president has taken a number of steps and pushed several initiatives promoting gays and fighting to protect them in countries hostile to their lifestyle choices. In June, President Trump advocated that world leaders join him in supporting the decriminalization of homosexuality in countries where it is currently a crime to be gay.

When the president appointed Richard Grennell as Ambassador to Germany, he became the first president to appoint an openly gay man to such a position. President Trump also nominated Patrick Bumatay, an openly gay Filipino man, as a judge to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In addition to Bumaray, Mary Rowland, a member of the Lesbian & Gay Bar Association of Chicago, was confirmed in 2019 as a federal district judge for the U.S. District Court of Northern Illinois.

Also, during his 2019 State of the Union address, the president asked Congress to commit to end HIV and AIDS within ten years and also announced that 200,000 Americans would have access to HIV-preventative medicines at no cost. Kacey Musgrave, of course, didn’t mention any of this in her Trump trashing screed.

