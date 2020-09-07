Watch: Kanye West ‘Walks on Water’ During Sunday Service as Joel Osteen Delivers Sermon

Televangelist Joel Osteen delivered an emotional sermon during rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” in Atlanta, Georgia, where West walked on water alongside two of his children.

The rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian, shared images and videos of the service to her Twitter account on Sunday, showing West walk on water with his two children, North and Saint, on Sunday in Atlanta — where the rapper originally hails from. Kanye West walking on water was made possible due to a hidden platform just beneath the surface of the water.

Pastor Joel Osteen — and others — were also seen walking on water during the event, which was held on the lake, located near Pinewood Studios in Atlanta.

Osteen also delivered a sermon while standing in the lake, on the platform that made him look like he was stand on the water. The pastor spoke about Jesus walking on water, and how he gave Peter permission to follow suit, according to a report by TMZ.

Kanye West, Joel Osteen and the Sunday service crew walking on water. pic.twitter.com/YoOYmnhZ3d — Ezekwonna Samuel Nnamdi (@lam_nanob) September 7, 2020

Watch below:

Videos of the event were later shared to social media.

“Sunset Sunday Service in Atlanta tonight,” wrote Kardashian, sharing a video of several Sunday Service members walking across the lake.

Watch below:

Sunset Sunday Service in Atlanta tonight pic.twitter.com/N8zq9tCZJv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 6, 2020

🕊 Sunday Service 🕊 pic.twitter.com/SBBgZQaedf — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 7, 2020

Watch below:

In a recent interview with Nick Cannon on his eponymous series, Cannon’s Class, West said that Planned Parenthood uses abortion as part of a “black genocide” project.

“There’s some harsh facts that deal with the black genocide that is abortion,” he said. “It’s happening every day, and right now God has given me the information, and he ain’t gave me no other information other than this information, and we have this right now, so that means he wants me to say this now.”

“In 50 years, there’s been 22 million — over 22,500,000 — black people aborted strategically and on purpose,” added West. “Planned Parenthood was set up and placed in minority communities to kill black people.”

On the Fourth of July, Kanye West announced that he was running for President of the United States. Since his announcement, West has spent millions, working to get his name on the presidential ballots in several states.

