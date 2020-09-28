Leonardo DiCaprio in Netflix-Vox-Michelle Obama Documentary: ‘We Will Never Be Equal Until We All Vote’

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly argues in the new Netflix documentary series Whose Vote Counts, Explained, that “we will never be equal until we all vote,” urging people not to wait to register and cast their ballot.

People magazine previewed an early clip of the documentary, which debuts today on Netflix, and noted that voting resources are available throughout the series from several organizations including When We All Vote, Michelle Obama’s “non-partisan” voter registration organization that is targeting young voters and is pushing vote by mail.

Leonardo DiCaprio narrates one episode of the documentary series while Selena Gomez and John Legend narrate the other parts. Vox Media, which is a producer of the series, revealed Monday that DiCaprio’s episode is titled “The Right to Vote.”

“In 1776, voting was a privilege, almost exclusively for white men with property,” DiCaprio reportedly says in the documentary. He later adds: “All of us may have been created equal. But we’ll never actually be equal until we all vote. So don’t wait.”

The documentary also features interviews with ordinary voters, some of whom talk about alleged acts of voter suppression, according to People.

“In the founding constitution, you will not find the right to vote. This right to vote has been a battlefield in American democracy,” says a black female voter.

“If your vote didn’t matter, why the hell are so many systems and people trying so hard to prevent you from voting?” a black male voter asks. Watch below:

As Breitbart News previously reported , Whose Vote Counts, Explained is a joint project between Netflix and the far-left outlet Vox. The series is expected to tackle such subjects as the Electoral College, voter suppression, and gerrymandering.

Netflix has a production deal with Barack and Michelle Obama, who have produced original documentary content for the streaming service, including the Oscar-winning American Factory. Former Obama national security advisor Susan Rice sits on the company’s board of directors.

