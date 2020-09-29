Hollywood Stars Rip Debate Moderator Chris Wallace: ‘F**k You’ ‘Worst I’ve Ever Seen’

Hollywood stars ripped Fox News’ Chris Wallace for his role as the moderator of the first presidential debate on Tuesday, saying that the news anchor was too timid and lost control of the proceedings as President Donald Trump took control of the stage through sheer force of will.

Chris Wallace — who repeated that false Charlottesville “very fine people” hoax and erroneously referred to critical race theory as “racial sensitivity training”– had trouble maintaining even a semblance of order as President Donald Trump went on the offensive, dominating the show by aggressively interrupting and heckling Joe Biden.

Celebrities seemed frustrated that Wallace was unable to rein in President Trump, who took a steam-roller approach to the debate, dominating the proceedings through locomotive-size force.

Bette Midler tweeted that “Chris Wallace is a wuss.”

DonaldTrump is utterly disgusting and Chris Wallace is a wuss. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 30, 2020

Actress Kerry Washington tweeted, “Is there an understudy who can step in and play the role of moderator?!”

What is happening?! Is there an understudy who can step in and play the role of moderator?! #debates — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 30, 2020

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus urged Wallace to “get control” over the debate.

Chris Wallace-GET CONTROL — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 30, 2020

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford joked that Wallace would “be a terrible substitute teacher.”

Chris Wallace would be a terrible substitute teacher. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) September 30, 2020

Scrubs star Zach Braff called Wallace the “worst.”

Chris Wallace is the worst I’ve ever seen this. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 30, 2020

Seinfeld writer Larry Charles simply tweeted, “Wallace sucks.”

Wallace sucks. — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) September 30, 2020

Comedian Billy Eichner said he could have done a better job at moderating “this fucking thing.”

FUCK YOU CHRIS WALLACE I SHOULD HAVE MODERATED THIS FUCKING THING — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 30, 2020

Actor Rob Delaney tweeted that Wallace “sucks so much” at moderating. He also joked that the debate felt like a form of voter suppression.

Chris Wallace is going to smoke a doodie log like a cigar after this because he sucks so much — rob delaney (@robdelaney) September 30, 2020

This debate is a form of voter suppression — rob delaney (@robdelaney) September 30, 2020

Comedian Wanda Sykes called it a “#ShitShowDebate.”

Chris Wallace needs an air horn. #ShitShowDebate — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) September 30, 2020

Actor Adam Goldberg tweeted that Wallace was “more spun than Biden.”

Wallace more spun than Biden. — Adam Goldberg (@TheAdamGoldberg) September 30, 2020

Elizabeth Banks tweeted, “These are three grown professional men, right?”

These are three grown professional men, right? #Debates2020 — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) September 30, 2020

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee tweeted “This is like The View but for men.”

This is like The View but for men. #Debates2020 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 30, 2020

