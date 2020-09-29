Hollywood Stars Rip Debate Moderator Chris Wallace: ‘F**k You’ ‘Worst I’ve Ever Seen’

Alex Wong; Ethan Miller/Getty Images
David Ng

Hollywood stars ripped Fox News’ Chris Wallace for his role as the moderator of the first presidential debate on Tuesday, saying that the news anchor was too timid and lost control of the proceedings as President Donald Trump took control of the stage through sheer force of will.

Chris Wallace — who repeated that false Charlottesville “very fine people” hoax  and erroneously referred to critical race theory as “racial sensitivity training”– had trouble maintaining even a semblance of order as President Donald Trump went on the offensive, dominating the show by aggressively interrupting and heckling Joe Biden.

Celebrities seemed frustrated that Wallace was unable to rein in President Trump, who took a steam-roller approach to the debate, dominating the proceedings through locomotive-size force.

Bette Midler tweeted that “Chris Wallace is a wuss.”

Actress Kerry Washington tweeted, “Is there an understudy who can step in and play the role of moderator?!”

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus urged Wallace to “get control” over the debate.

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford joked that Wallace would “be a terrible substitute teacher.”

Scrubs star Zach Braff called Wallace the “worst.”

Seinfeld writer Larry Charles simply tweeted, “Wallace sucks.”

Comedian Billy Eichner said he could have done a better job at moderating “this fucking thing.”

Actor Rob Delaney tweeted that Wallace “sucks so much” at moderating. He also joked that the debate felt like a form of voter suppression.

Comedian Wanda Sykes called it a “#ShitShowDebate.”

Actor Adam Goldberg tweeted that Wallace was “more spun than Biden.”

Elizabeth Banks tweeted, “These are three grown professional men, right?”

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee tweeted “This is like The View but for men.”

