Stevie Nicks Contemplates Leaving Earth if Trump Wins: ‘We’re Not Welcome Anywhere’ … ‘I’m Thinking: Oh, Space’

Rocker Stevie Nicks is contemplating leaving the United States if President Donald Trump wins re-election, saying that she is considering an extraterrestrial existence.

“And I’m thinking: Oh, space. Maybe I can talk Elon Musk into giving us a jet and letting me pick 50 people,” she told Variety in an interview to promote her new single “Show Them the Way.”

On Friday, Stevie Nicks released the music video for the new single. The music video, which was directed by Almost Famous and Jerry Maguire filmmaker Cameron Crowe, repeatedly juxtaposes images of Black Lives Matter protests with the civil rights marches of the 60s. The video also pays homage to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Stevie Nicks didn’t mention President Trump by name in the Variety interview, but she unmistakably referred to the Trump administration throughout the conversation.

“Racism in the last four years is so much worse than it was. I’m 72 years old. I lived through the ‘60s. I’ve seen all this. I fought for Roe vs. Wade; that was my generation’s fight,” she said.

“And I don’t want to live in a country that is so divisive. I go, like, well, if this starts over and there’s another four years of this, then I’m going — but we’re not welcome anywhere. So where can I go? And I’m thinking: Oh, space. Maybe I can talk Elon Musk into giving us a jet and letting me pick 50 people, and we’re like the arc, and someone can take us and let us live on another planet until the next four years are over.”

Nicks said that her new song is meant to be non-partisan.

“I hope people understand that it’s nonpartisan — that it’s not for Republicans, it’s not for Democrats,” she told Variety. “It’s meant to be a moment of peace for everyone, and… you know the silly thing where people say ‘Can’t everybody just get along?’ It’s like, can we just figure a way out of this horrific thing that we have walked into? That’s why I released this now.”

The singer said the single is intended to be a “prayer.”

“I hope that this song and its words will be seen as a prayer — a prayer for our country, and a prayer for the world.”

The last time we reported on the 72-year-old rocker and her opinions about elections she was predicting a “landslide” victor for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential contest. And we all know how that one turned out.

