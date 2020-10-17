Rob Schneider Blasts California’s New Social Distancing Rules: ‘Please Recall Dips**t’ Gov. Gavin Newsom

Actor-comedian Rob Schneider has clearly had enough of California’s economic lock-downs and social distancing orders. The Deuce Bigelow star blasted the state’s latest set of restrictions in a tweet in which he also demanded the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

This week, California lawmakers issued a new set of social distancing rules that prohibit gatherings of more than three households at any time. In addition, all private gatherings must limit the number of attendees and must be held outside. The new restrictions also discourage singing, chanting and shouting at outdoor gatherings.

Rob Schneider blasted the new rules in a sarcastic tweet. “Dear Emperor @GavinNewsom, During our allotted 3 family limit this Thanksgiving, if my Aunt comes over, can I throw her a slice of turkey from the window?”

The comedian also promised not to sing. “We will all just whisper, ‘Please Recall Dipshit Gavin Newson [sic]!”

The new guidelines, which bear the title “Mandatory Requirements for All Gatherings,” were unveiled earlier this week at a press conference with Gov. Newsom.

“We are entering into the holidays, but also we’re entering into the part of the year when things cool down and people are more likely to congregate,” Newsom reportedly said. “Don’t be misled that this disease is any less deadly. Quite the contrary — it is as deadly as it’s ever been in the context of those that are high risk.”

Gov. Newsom is facing growing backlash over the state’s economic shutdowns, which are some of the most draconian in the nation. The governor has so far refused to allow theme parks including Disneyland in Anaheim to re-open, despite Disney’s assurance that it can do so safely.

The governor has also forced many small businesses including restaurants, bars, and gyms to remain shuttered or operate at drastically reduced capacity, despite declines in COVID-19 infections. A group of California gym operators recently sued Gov. Newsom and state health officials over the shutdowns, saying that they should be allowed to re-open and operate at a larger capacity.

