Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Was a ‘Little Republican’ Until Donald Trump

Actress Jennifer Lawrence admitted that she was a “little Republican” until the arrival of President Donald Trump onto the political scene, claiming that he does not represent her values as an American citizen.

“I grew up Republican,” Hunger Games and X-Men: Dark Phoenix star said in an interview with Heather McMahan of Dear Media’s “Absolutely Not” podcast. “My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican.” The 30-year-old explained that her childhood in Kentucky gave her the chance to witness the “fiscal benefits” of Republican policies yet identify the social issues and stances she did not agree with.

Watch below:

However, the Red Sparrow star said that the rise of Donald Trump to the White House led to a further progression of her views toward the liberal left. She also pushed the falsehood that Trump has refused to condemn white supremacy.

“This is an impeached president who’s broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand. I don’t give a fuck,” Lawrence continued. “That’s the bottom line. I don’t think it’s right. It just changes things for me.”

Lawrence also argued the benefit of the Obama presidency was that one could “go days, maybe weeks, without thinking about the president because everything would generally be OK.”

Despite her Republican roots, Jennifer Lawrence is now a fully-fledged progressive activist, endorsing the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in next month’s election.

“I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America,” she said in a recent interview with V magazine. “He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being.”

In 2017, Lawrence famously spoke of her desire to throw a martini in Trump’s face. However, she later appeared to take a more sympathetic view toward his presidency by pointing out that Democrats were “disgusting” in their treatment of his voters during the 2016 campaign.

“The Democrats made a huge mistake by chastising the Trump supporters, and that was disgusting to me,” the Oscar-winner said in early 2018. “Of course they’re not going to vote for Hillary Clinton; they’re going to vote for Donald Trump. You laughed at them when their plight is very real.”

