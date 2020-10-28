John Legend Floats Conspiracy Theory that Mail Ballot Delivery Being Slow Intentionally

Host of NBC’s The Voice and Democratic Party activist John Legend has floated the conspiracy theory that the delivery of mail-in ballots are deliberately being delayed.

Legend told his 13 million Twitter followers to no longer send their ballots in by mail over what he described as “intentional” delays to delivery times.

“US Postal Service on-time delivery times for First-Class Mail have dropped again — now nearly as bad as the worst period this summer,” wrote NBC White House correspondent Geoff Bennett. “If you are voting absentee and haven’t returned your ballot, experts say drop it off in person. Do not rely on #USPS delivery at this point.”

“This is intentional,” John Legend said in his retweet. “Do not put your ballots in the mail any more.”

Legend later encouraged people to sign up to track their ballots, adding that the process had been “intentionally crippled.”

He explained:

Just to complete my voting story… I signed up to track my ballot and got this text today. If your state offers this, make sure you track your ballot. And a reminder to not rely on the USPS for the final week of voting. They’ve been intentionally crippled by Trump and DeJoy. Around 70 million of you have already voted, which is unprecedented and wonderful. But know that we need each and every one of you who hasn’t already done so. So figure out your plan to vote early or on Election Day in person or personally deliver your absentee/mail-in ballot!

The question of mail-in voting has become a hot-button issue in this election, with Democrats aggressively pushing the method as a reliable and secure way to vote amid the pandemic. However, there is growing concern about the risk of electoral fraud, given the widespread evidence that it increases the likelihood of fraud and election rigging.

As one of Donald Trump’s most fervent critics, Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen have a lot at stake in next week’s presidential election. Last month, the pair revealed that they considered leaving America because of the president’s “embarrassing” leadership style.

“Every once in a while you think about it,” Legend said at the time. “We were born and raised here, all of our families are here. It would be hard to leave. But I don’t know what one’s supposed to do when you have a leader who is trying to destroy democracy.”

