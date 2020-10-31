Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Rallies the Swing State Troops in Michael Kors

First Lady Melania Trump is rallying the swing state troops for her husband’s re-election bid in the final days of the campaign, wearing military-inspired coats to weather the autumn cold.

Melania Trump travelled to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, two vital swing states for President Trump, in a Michael Kors coat — inspired by American military uniforms with its gold buttons and sharp shoulders — from the brand’s Pre-Fall 2019 collection.

Mrs. Trump paired the coat with thigh-high black suede Christian Louboutin boots and Bottega Veneta square sunglasses that feature the brand’s signature gold ribbon detail. The sunglasses retail for about $336.

Loyal Fashion Notes readers will recall that Mrs. Trump wore the Michael Kors coat and Bottega Veneta sunglasses last November for a ceremony honouring American service members.

Mrs. Trump has made a point to wear a series of military-inspired coats when she gives solo speeches. Most prominently, the Slovenian-born former model wore a fierce Alexander McQueen army green skirt suit to deliver her speech this year at the Republican National Convention (RNC).

Likewise, Mrs. Trump did a sort of riff on the McQueen look when she delivered a solo speech Pennsylvania this week, wearing an affordable Michael Kors army green trench coat.

