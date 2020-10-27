Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Hits the Campaign Trail in Michael Kors Trench

First Lady Melania Trump hit the campaign trail for her husband, President Trump, with a stop in Pennsylvania on Tuesday where she donned an affordable military-esque trench coat.

Melania Trump jet-setted off to Pennsylvania where she delivered a speech, wearing a madi cotton-gabardine trench coat by Michael Kors that retails for just $250. The trench features classic details and gold hardware.

The trench is sort of a spin-off of Mrs. Trump’s off-the-runway Alexander McQueen military-inspired look that she wore to deliver her Republican National Convention (RNC) speech.

Mrs. Trump paired the Michael Kors trench with Saint Laurent sunglasses and metallic bronze Christian Louboutin stilettos. Also, in a rare glimpse, a White House staffer can be seen carrying Mrs. Trump’s Louis Vuitton luggage that is appropriately tagged “FLOTUS.”

