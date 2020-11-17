Conan O’Brien to End TBS Late-Night Show for HBO Max Variety Show

Late-night comedy show host Conan O’Brien has announced that he will be ending his daily TBS show for a new weekly show on HBO Max.

WarnerMedia announced that after ten years, Conan was ending his series on TBS, but noted that his Conan Without Borders specials will continue for now, Fox News reported.

In a statement, Conan joked, “In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.’ I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.”

O’Brien famously moved his late-night show to TBS after he was chosen as the host of NBC’s The Tonight Show when Jay Leno “retired,” but had his tenure abruptly ended after only seven months when NBC brought Leno back.

“Conan’s unique brand of energetic, relatable, and at times, absurdist comedy has charmed late-night audiences for nearly three decades. We can’t wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand new, variety format each week,” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer at HBO and HBO Max.

It is unlikely O’Brien will take his show in any new directions than he has before. The comedian, for instance, was reliably liberal and an anti-Trump voice on TV in the same fashion as the network late-night hosts. Just prior to the election, for example, O’Brien claimed to be “embarrassed” by President Donald Trump and said he would tell his kids, “I’m sorry that this is the president.”

O’Brien was also seen constantly attacking former Trump White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

