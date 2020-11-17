Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Auditioning for ABC’s ‘American Idol’

Claudia Conway became a mainstream media sensation for posting anti-Trump TikTok videos while her mother Kellyanne Conway was still serving as senior counselor to the president. Now the 16-year-old student is attempting to translate her social media fame into Hollywood stardom, revealing that she is trying out for ABC’s American Idol.

The younger Conway said on TikTok that she is aiming to put her vocal talents to the test on the long-running reality competition show.

“Hey guys! I’m here at the American Idol confessional,” she said in a video posted Sunday. “I met Ryan Seacrest today and I have my audition soon. So stay tuned for that. ” She added that she is “very, very nervous” but also “excited.”

Kellyanne Conway also confirmed her daughter’s audition in a statement to People magazine.”Claudia and her siblings are taught to be independent self-starters and free thinkers who dream big and aim high. She sets goals and works toward them. Of course, American Idol is next level!” Kellyanne Conway said. “We are proud of Claudia for entering the arena and sharing her beautiful voice and inspirational message about mental health with others.”