Richard Marx: ‘Donald Trump Is Sh*t and His Worshipers Are the Toilet Paper’

Left-wing songwriter and musician Richard Marx shared his opinion of President Donald Trump and his supporters on social media on Wednesday: “Donald Trump is shit and his worshipers are the toilet paper.”

The Grammy award-winning 1980s pop star is best known for “adult contemporary” hits such as “Right Here Waiting.”

Marx grew up on Chicago’s North Shore and attended private school before launching his music career. He was nominated for several Grammy awards, winning for a collaboration with Luther Vandross on “Dance with My Father” in 2004.

He has made similar statements about Trump before, as reported by Breitbart News:

“I feel this guy is a despicable piece of trash,” Marx said of President Trump (not Dahmer) in an interview with Variety. “The country will recover, even if he’s in for another four years. We will recover, but we will never be the same. He will leave a s— stain on this country for the next generation. He has no redeeming qualities.” As for those Americans who support President Trump, “they are brainwashed,” Marx says, “especially when you point out that black unemployment is only 1% lower than it was when Obama’s term in office ended.” “At this point, I’d rather have Jeffrey Dahmer over Donald Trump,” the singer said.

Marx has also said that the accusation that Trump called coronavirus a “hoax” was false.

