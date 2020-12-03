Disgruntled Worker Accused of Shooting Rifle at ‘Star Wars’ Actress Billie Lourd’s Home

The Los Angeles Police are on the lookout for a disgruntled construction worker who allegedly fired a shot at Star Wars actress Billie Lourd’s estate.

Lourd is combining the L.A. properties of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, her late mother and grandmother, and police say a worker pulled a rifle out of his vehicle after being fired from the job, the New York Post reported.

The disgruntled employee allegedly fired a round from his rifle into the ground and didn’t seem to be intentionally aiming to hit anyone.

The police added no one was injured and the fired employee quickly fled the scene before officers arrived.

The Booksmart star has been working to combine the once separate properties into one, bringing together the homes that Fisher and Reynolds lived in right next to each other for more than 15 years.

Lourd inherited her mother’s and grandmother’s properties and is in the process of turning the separate homes into one large home worth $18 million or more. Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, at the age of 60. Fisher’s mother, star Debbie Reynolds, died at 84, only five days after her Star Wars star daughter’s passing.

Lourd’s most recent work includes portraying Lieutenant Connix in the 2019 film, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of the Skywalkers, and appearing in 31 episodes of the TV series American Horror Story.

