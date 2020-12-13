Ed Helms Promotes Will Ferrell’s ‘Elf’ Reunion Fundraiser to ‘Take the Senate from Mitch McConnell’s Cold, Purple Hands’

Georgia is ground zero in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

The Hangover star Ed Helms is the latest Hollywood star to amplify the left’s messaging, saying that he wants to take the Senate from Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) “cold, purple hands.” He is urging people to participate in Sunday’s Elf reunion fundraiser to help Georgia Democrats claim victory in the January runoffs.

Ed Helms posted a video to Twitter in which he urged his fans to sign up for the virtual fundraiser. “Pretty pumped for tomorrow’s #ElfForGeorgia table read. Even more pumped that it’s going to help my home state of Georgia take back the Senate,” he tweeted.

In the video, he sang a Christmas number before once again told people to donate “so we can take the Senate from Mitch McConnell’s cold, purple hands.”

Watch below:

Pretty pumped for tomorrow's #ElfForGeorgia table read. Even more pumped that it's going to help my home state of Georgia take back the Senate. Let me know when you grab your tickets!https://t.co/b9cT4pfkqW pic.twitter.com/IkXJS0nvHs — Ed Helms (@edhelms) December 13, 2020

Helms was referring to recent photographs showing discoloration in the 78-year-old Senate Majority leader’s hands, a condition that some reports said could be a condition called “senile purpura,” which is common among the elderly and results in bruising of the skin.

A recent cast reunion of HBO’s Veep raised more than $640,000 to help Georgia Democrats prevail in the January 5 runoffs.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com