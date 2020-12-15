Rob Reiner Urges Georgia to Vote Democrat to ‘Crush the Trump White Nationalist Autocratic Cult’

Georgia is ground zero in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

Hollywood director Rob Reiner is adding his angry voice to the mix, hoping to push Georgia Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock over the finish line by smearing Trump supporters as “a White Nationalist Autocratic Cult.”

In a tweet on Monday, Reiner equated voting blue in Georgia to defeating bigotry. “A vote for Osoff and Warnock is a vote to crush the Trump White Nationalist Autocratic Cult and restore Democracy,” he wrote.

Day 1 in Georgia. A vote for Osoff and Warnock is a vote to crush the Trump White Nationalist Autocratic Cult and restore Democracy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 14, 2020

Reiner made no mention of Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock’s anti-white rhetoric and support for the Nation of Islam, which has a long history of anti-Semitism. Warnock said in a 2016 speech that white Christians’ support for Trump reveals the “moral bankruptcy of the American church.”

He also said America needs to “repent for its worship of whiteness.”

Warnock praised the Nation of Islam in a 2013 speech, calling its voice “important” in the development of “black theology.” Group leader Louis Farrakhan has repeatedly made anti-Semitic remarks and reportedly led a chant of “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!” during a 2018 trip to Iran.

Rob Reiner has long smeared Trump supporters as bigots. In July, he tweeted: “If you support him, there can be no distinction between you being a racist and a racist enabler. They are the same.”

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities have made Georgia’s runoff elections their biggest political priority. Stars are raising hundreds of thousands of dollars to help Ossoff and Warnock claim victory in the election, scheduled for January 5.

