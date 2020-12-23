Kal Penn and Kumail Nanjiani Attack David Perdue and Mobilize Georgia Voters Ahead of Senate Election

Harold and Kumar star Kal Penn and Marvel Studios’ The Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani, and others, have joined a group of left-wing South Asian politicos to hammer Georgia’s Republican Sen. David Perdue for mispronouncing Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris’ name all in an effort to mobilize voters ahead the Senate runoff election.

Perdue is one of two GOP Senators up for election in next month’s runoff in the Peach State, a pair of elections that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate in the coming congressional session as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office.

In the latest video attack, Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani exclaims in a narration that “Asian Americans have helped build this country,” even though “at times we’ve been pushed aside and put down.”

Nanjiani went on to lament that Asian Americans are “turned into a punchline” and are repeatedly mocked, especially by leaders such as Perdue. Harold & Kumar star Kal Penn also chimed in on the video saying that he hopes to help Sen. Perdue lose the election and “find a new job.” The video is part of the #MyNameIs campaign to help elect Democrats in Georgia.

The campaign seeks to energize Asian American and Pacific Islander voters to join the Democrats to vote out Perdue in the coming runoff with a series of campaign ad videos.

The campaign was launched after an October rally in Macon, Georgia, where Perdue made light of Harris’ first name, saying, “KAH’-mah-lah? Kah-MAH’-lah? Kamala-mala-mala? I don’t know. Whatever.”

This flippant treatment of Harris’s name brought out-of-state liberals to heap scorn upon the Georgia Republican. Former Obama operative Valerie Jarrett, for instance, called Perdue a “racist” for the dismissive comment.

Now, ahead of the January 5 runoff election, actors Nanjiani and Penn continue their efforts on behalf of the #MyNameIs campaign further excoriating Perdue for his slap at Harris.

It is not the first time the actors went on the attack. Early this month, Kal Penn posted a video of his own attacking Perdue for mangling Harris’ name.

Penn’s video features actors Manish Dayal of Fox’s medical drama The Resident, Nik Dodani, who plays electronics store employee Zahid in Netflix’s Atypical, along with Sendhil Ramamurthy and Punam Patel.

Watch below:

