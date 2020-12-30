Universal Orlando Hits Capacity 10 Minutes After Opening

Universal Orlando theme park hit its capacity ten minutes after opening despite being in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic this season.

The resort and theme park has hit capacity several times before noon this holiday season.

“By the time we walked up to Islands of Adventure, which is supposed to open at 8 a.m. We walked up at about 8:15 or 8:20, and they were already at capacity, and we could not get in,” Lisa Nathan, who is visiting the theme park with her family from Michigan, told WOFL.

“As far as you could see, there were people in a standby line. It was unbelievable,” Nathan added.

The theme park tweeted that it hit capacity at both of their parks by 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday. It said it anticipates reopening later in the afternoon.

Today, December 30th at 8:10 am, Universal Studios Florida & Islands of Adventure have reached capacity. We anticipate reopening later this afternoon. For updates, please call our capacity hotline: 407-817-8317 pic.twitter.com/Khn7RSn6eh — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 30, 2020

Traffic cameras also captured huge lines snaking outside the parking garage at one of the parks on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.

Some parkgoers appeared to have been let in early, as lines for the Spider-Man attraction at Universal’s Islands of Adventure were already long by 7:50 a.m.

Line for Spiderman at approx 7:50. pic.twitter.com/bZW66eV1EQ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 30, 2020

At Universal Studios, the other theme park in the resort, lines were just as lengthy.