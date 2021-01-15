A flock of actors who portrayed politicians on the hit political dramas The West Wing and Scandal will join forces on Friday to help Joe Biden raise funds for his inauguration celebration next week.

The West Wing’s Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, and Bradley Whitford are set to join Scandal star Bellamy Young for an online event for Biden’s inaugural committee, The Hill reported. The actors claim they will launch a conversation about their fictional jobs “working” on a TV White House set and how it might compare to the real-world job that Biden and his staff are about to undertake.

The event will be hosted by Kal Penn, who co-starred in Designated Survivor, another show about a fictional White House team. Penn has some small experience in government, though, because he served as an associate director of the Office of Public Engagement during the Obama years.

Friday’s virtual event is not the first time that members of the West Wing cast lined up to stump for Joe Biden. In October, the case hosted a fundraiser for Biden’s campaign with a video letting fans know they were voting “for a guy named Joe.”

Watch below:

The video montage released last October featured Allison Janney, Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney, Mary McCormack, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen, all of whom proudly state that they are voting “for a guy named Joe.”

Penn also worked to get Biden elected. The Harold and Kumar star also joined a group of South Asian actors who pushed an effort to mobilize liberal voters in Georgia.

Democrat politicians such as Biden have been entertaining TV “politicians” for years. Back in 2016, for instance, Hillary Clinton visited the cast and crew of of ABC’s Scandal while raising finds for her failed 2016 run for president.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.