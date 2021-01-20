Global Warming Hardliners John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Took Private Jet to Biden Inauguration

Climate change advocates Chrissy Teigen and NBC’s The Voice star John Legend were seen, as the Daily Mail reported, boarding a private jet in California on Tuesday as they headed to D.C. to perform for Joe Biden’s inaugural event.

Popstar Legend is set to perform on Wednesday evening after Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony. He will be joined by others, including Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Garth Brooks, Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, and more. Not all the acts will be in D.C. for the event, however. Some will be performing remotely.

This is far from the first time the global warming advocate celebrity couple have hopped a private jet to rush off to one event or another. Last February, for instance, Legend and Teigen flew 500 miles just for a Valentine’s Day date. The two took a private jet just to patronize a restaurant in Yountville, California, which is roughly 500 miles from their home.

Like many other left-wing denizens of Hollywood, Legend and Teigen have been outspoken advocates for climate change policies. Legend tweeted in September 2015 , Legend struck out at Donald Trump because the president was not sufficiently worried about global warming.

“We CANNOT elect a president who isn’t serious about climate change. These guys disqualify themselves with this foolishness,” John Legend said at the time.

We CANNOT elect a president who isn't serious about climate change. These guys disqualify themselves with this foolishness. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 17, 2015

A few months earlier, Legend was seen attacking “climate change deniers.”

Shame on us if we elect a climate change denier: Seas Are Rising at Fastest Rate in Last 28 Centuries https://t.co/0RxrvNMJRY — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 23, 2016

Legend even through his support behind the Greta Thunberg-inspired global climate strike.

“Young activists are challenging us to confront the realities of the climate crisis. Join me as I stand with @amnestyusa and @GretaThunberg today as we strike for climate,” he wrote at the time.

Young activists are challenging us to confront the realities of the climate crisis. Join me as I stand with @amnestyusa and @GretaThunberg today as we strike for climate. https://t.co/ND1321N5dJ #ClimateStrike #StrikeWithUs #AmbassadorOfConscience pic.twitter.com/Bra27noYa9 — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 20, 2019

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.