Hollywood Joins Climate Strike: Kids will Lead Us Because ‘Their Elders Are Just Plain stupid’

Getty Images

Hollywood figures took to social media and the streets on Friday to virtual signal their support for the young people in over 150 countries who joined in on the international climate strike Friday, inspired by 16-year-old Swedish warming alarmist Greta Thunberg.

“I stand in support of the global today. We need to do everything we can to protect our planet and humanity,” rock icon Mick Jagger said.

“We’re going to back up our young people in their cry for a climate future, for a livable future,” Avengers star Mark Ruffalo said in a video posted to Twitter on Friday. “These beautiful young people who are crying out right now for us to be sincere and honest and earnest in dealing with this catastrophe.”

Friday’s strike draw millions of activists who marched to put pressure on world leaders upend their economies by reducing the consumption of meat, banning the combustable engine, and banning plastic straws all to address the so-called climate crisis.

“So inspired by these kids’ efforts to protect the environment. When youth takes matters into their own hands it’s a powerful thing!” said actress Reese Witherspoon.

“Young activists are challenging us to confront the realities of the climate crisis. Join me as I stand with @amnestyusa and @GretaThunberg today as we strike for climate.” said grammy-winning singer John legend.

Check out all the climate strike hysteria below.

