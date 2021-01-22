Healing: Jim Carrey Takes Parting Shot at Melania Trump

David Ng

Leftist actor Jim Carrey has taken one last dig at Melania Trump, crowning her the “worst first lady” in a new portrait caricature that mocks and bids farewell to the recent White House occupant.

Jim Carrey, ignoring Joe Biden’s call for unity and headline in America, tweeted the caricature Friday, suggesting that Melania Trump will be seeking a divorce from Donald Trump.”Oh… and goodbye worst first lady,” he wrote. “I hope the settlement can finance your life in the shallow end. Thx for nothing.”

During her tenure as first lady, Melania Trump received no affection from the mainstream media, including fashion magazines, which never featured her on their covers despite her past modeling career in Europe. Hollywood celebrities also mocked her unrelentingly, with rapper and Joe Biden surrogate Cardi B smearing her as a prostitute.

First Lady Melania Trump arrives to attend a ceremony for US golfer Tiger Woods in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 6, 2019.  (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Melania Trump

US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a concert of La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra at the ancient Greek Theatre of Taormina during the Heads of State and of Government G7 summit, on May 26, 2017 in Sicily. (TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Melania Trump successfully sued a Maryland journalist who claimed that she worked as a prostitute. She won an undisclosed settlement in the suit in 2017 and the journalist retracted his story.

Carrey, whose Hollywood career has floundered in recent years, has regularly derided conservatives and Republicans with his bizarre brand of political caricature, while at the same time praising Democrats. He lampooned former president Donald Trump and his allies numerous times on social media.

First Lady Melania Trump addresses the audience after receiving the “Women of Distinction” award from Palm Beach Atlantic University President Bill Fleming at the Women of Distinction Luncheon in Palm Beach, Florida, February 19, 2020. (Michele Eve Sandberg/AFP) 

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at his re-election kickoff rally at the Amway Center, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Orlando. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Hollywood star has also depicted Trump supporters as white supremacists.

Last year, Showtime cancelled Carrey’s series Kidding after two seasons. The actor recently played Joe Biden in a handful of Saturday Night Live sketches.

