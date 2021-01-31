Disney’s ‘Pocahontas’ Irene Bedard Arrested Twice During Screaming Fits

Irene Bedard, who voiced the Disney character Pocahontas, is seen in the newly released video being arrested twice in November during wildly drunken fits, according to reports.

Video of one of the arrests in Beavercreek, Ohio, from around the Thanksgiving Day weekend, shows the Disney voice actress getting hostile with police, according to TMZ.

The video shows Bedard holding a belt in her hand and yelling, “I’m so crazy,” and calling officers “white men” while jumping around animatedly.

A police report at the time claimed Bedard appeared to be heavily intoxicated and yelled at them, “Look, they sent the white man to come get me!”

Bedard’s ex-husband told officers that the Disney actress showed up pounding on the door and proceeded to yell at their teenage son after being let in. When the man attempted to restrain her, he said, Bedard allegedly kicked him.

She also resisted when officers tried to put her in a police cruiser.

The police had been called to the home of Bedard’s ex-husband for a reported incident of domestic violence.

Police were called again on November 30 after a hotel employee reported the actress harassed her. Police bodycam footage again shows Bedard getting belligerent with officers.

At one point in the second incident, Bedard charges at the officers before they take her to the ground and subdue her.

In 2017, Bedard attacked President Donald Trump after he referred to Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) as “Pocahontas” in response to the senator, who is white, having falsely claimed to have Native American heritage.

“Do you think Pocahontas would be a fan of Trump? Oh, no,” Bedard told Sky News. “Misogyny and bullying and name-calling at its finest. It is not intelligent discourse.”

