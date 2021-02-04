NBC Late Night Host Lilly Singh to Star in Animated LGBTQ Film for Children’s Network Pocket.watch

NBC host and YouTube star Lilly Singh is set to star as a princess who discovers “pride in her identity” in a forthcoming animated musical short film for the digital children’s content network, Pocket.watch.

Singh, the host of A Little Late with Lilly Singh, will voice the lead character in Lilly Singh’s Proud Princess, according to Variety. The film will debut sometime later this year on the kid’s streaming network, Pocket.watch, a new network funded by actor Robert Downey Jr., producer Jon Landau, and William Morris Endeavor Entertainment chief Chris Jacquemin.

Singh, who claims to be bisexual, recently spoke of being “coloured” and LGBTQ. “Throughout my life, these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers,” she recently wrote.

Pocket.watch chief content officer Albie Hecht explained that the film “will speak to LGBTQ identity issues for kids. Lilly will be an eloquent and articulate spokesperson for that.”

Singh recently jumped into politics by hitting Twitter to support a tweet about farmer strikes in India posted by pop star Rihanna. Singh called the ongoing protests in India a “humanity issue.” Singh joined Mia Khafifa, Jay Sean, Greta Thunberg, and others to support the farmers.

Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED. ❤️ https://t.co/H0h5EM7mNW — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) February 2, 2021

The late-night star recently talked about her “specific point of view” with her comedy because she is a woman and bisexual.

“You know what for me, it’s really important to take the reins of my creative because I do know I am a minority on screen, I have a very specific point of view and very specific voice, and I want to make sure that comes through,” she said of her late-night show.

