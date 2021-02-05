Taylor Swift Sued by Utah Theme Park Over ‘Evermore’ Album Title

Pop superstar, left-wing activist, and Democratic Party backer, Taylor Swift is reportedly being sued by a Utah theme park over the title of her latest album, Evermore.

Evermore Park, a medieval fantasy attraction near Provo, filed a copyright infringement suit Tuesday alleging that Swift’s album has caused “actual confusion” among park patrons, according to a report in the Salt Lake Tribune. CEO Ken Bretschneider alleges in the complaint that after Swift’s album debuted December 11, the search results for his theme park dropped on Google relative to the album.

In the court documents, the park alleges that confusion with the album was evident as early as the day after the album’s release. Andrea Measom, director of human resources for Evermore, claims that park attendees asked her if the album was the “result of a collaboration between Evermore and Taylor Swift.”

Swift’s lawyers have dismissed the allegations are “baseless.” They have reportedly refused to comply with a cease and desist letter that the park sent to Swift on December 18. The singer’s lawyers added in their own filings that Swift created the new album “in a way that is entirely distinct” from the park, according to multiple reports.

Taylor Swift officially endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House, saying in October that Biden will recognize the needs of “people of color,” women, and the “LGBTQIA+” community. In May, Swift lashed out at President Trump in a Twitter rant, accusing him of “stoking the fires of white supremacy” and warning “we will vote you out in November.”

