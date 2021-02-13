Jay-Z Rips ‘Crackers’ Who Stormed the Capitol in Political Song

Rap mogul Jay-Z, who’s for years joined efforts to bail out protesters after violence broke out in cities like Ferguson, Missouri, and Baltimore, has now used a racial slur to describe the rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, calling them “crackers” in the new politically themed song “What It Feels Like.” The song also features vocals by the slain Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Jay-Z released the song as part of the soundtrack to the new Warner Bros. movie Judas and the Black Messiah, which opened Friday in cinemas and is streaming on HBO Max. The movie, starring Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya, tells the story of an undercover FBI informant who infiltrates the Black Panthers during the late 60s.

The song features lyrics that directly reference the January 6 Capitol riots. At one point, Jay-Z calls the protestors “crackers” — a derogatory term used to refer to poor, rural white Southerners.

You let them crackers storm your Capitol, put they feet up on your desk

And yet you talkin’ tough to me, I lost all my little respect

The song is reportedly the first collaboration between Jay-Z and Nipsey Hussle, who was gunned down in 2019 shooting in Los Angeles.

Listen below (warning: explicit lyrics):

Jay-Z has used his fame to promote his far-left political views, including raising bail money for rioters in Wisconsin last year. His streaming music service Tidal donated $1.5 million to Black Lives Matter and other social justice organizations. The rap mogul and wife Beyonce refused to stand for the National Anthem during last year’s Super Bowl game in Miami.

