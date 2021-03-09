Wendell Pierce Dismisses Former ‘Suits’ Co-Star Meghan Markle’s Interview as ‘Insignificant’: ‘Gossip in the Midst of So Much Death’

Hollywood actor Wendell Pierce has criticized his former Suits co-star Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying that the televised event was “insignificant” compared to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wendell Pierce, who played Markle’s father on the long-running TV series, told the British radio station LBC that the amount of media attention lavished on the interview with Markle and Prince Harry was “offensive” in light of the COVID-19 deaths around the world.

“It was quite insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of palace… gossip in the midst of so much death. I think it is insignificant,” he reportedly said, according to the Daily Mail. “Today 3,000 people are going to die in America from COVID. A couple of hundred people are going to die, even this hour, in the U.K.”

Pierce said the monarchy should have avoided “this sort of conversation” and focused instead on “the throes of death that we’re in.”

The actor said his criticism was aimed at “everyone,” including Oprah Winfrey, CBS, the royal palace, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Pierce told the radio station that he and Markle didn’t talk much about race when they filmed Suits. “We didn’t have long discussions about it, besides what was in the script and what was happening in our personal lives,” he said.

He also said he hasn’t spoken to Markle since 2019.

In her interview with Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex strongly implied that there was racial animus against her in the royal family, claiming that a certain individual asked about the skin color of her unborn child. Prince Harry echoed his wife’s claim but declined to elaborate, despite Winfrey’s prodding.

The queen issued a rare statement in response to Markle’s claim:”The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

