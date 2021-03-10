U.S. network CBS said Tuesday just on 49.1 million people around the world have seen Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, on television or streaming services.

CBS has quickly scheduled a Friday night rerun for anyone who missed the royal couple’s plea for privacy and understanding the first time around.

The estimate of 49.1 million viewers in 17 countries is sure to rise, according to industry sources. Not all of the ratings are in and CBS, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc, licensed the interview to air in more than 80 territories, the network said.

In the United States, Reuters reports the interview was seen by 17.8 million people on CBS, making it the highest-rated entertainment special since the February 2020 Oscars ceremony.

It aired a night later in Britain, where ITV said it had 13.3 million viewers, a huge number for a smaller country.

A swirl of controversy still surrounds the appearance of the royal duo.

Mansour: Meghan and Harry, with the help of Oprah, have smeared their whole family and country as racists. https://t.co/qDmMIMHxh4 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 9, 2021

In Britain, ex-CNN personality Piers Morgan quit the “Good Morning, Britain” program over comments he made criticizing the Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

As Breitbart News reported, he was challenged by the show’s weather forecaster and stormed off the set.

Announcing the resignation, an ITV spokesperson said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

For its part, Buckingham Palace acknowledged the many criticisms made in the television piece with the Queen saying the “issues raised, particularly of race, are concerning.”

Polls show the British public overwhelmingly support the Queen, and even republicans admit there is absolutely no prospect of any constitutional upheaval while Elizabeth is monarch.