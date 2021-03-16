Nolte: Trevor Noah-Hosted Grammy Awards Ratings Worst Ever By a Mile

We now have the final-final-final Grammy ratings and what we find is yet another catastrophe for the entertainment industry. Just two weeks after the Golden Globes hit an all-time low by losing 62 percent of its viewers, the Grammys lost 53 percent. Only 8.8 million people were interested in watching The Worst People In The World celebrate themselves. This is a jaw-dropping collapse from 18.7 million over last year and 19.9 million in 2019.

Up until Sunday, the least watched Grammy in history was 17 million viewers in 2006.

In the all-important 18-49 demographic that decides advertising rates, the Grammys scored a horrible 2.1, compared to a 5.4 in 2020 and a 5.6 in 2019.

Two weeks ago, when the bottom fell out of the Golden Globes, the fake entertainment media actually tried to blame that annihilation on the controversy surrounding the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association [HFPA] – the group in charge of the Globes – found itself in a scandal for not having one black person among its 87 members. The bubbled idiots in the entertainment media actually believed Americans cared so much about that so-called scandal, they boycotted the show.

Now, while I am among those who thinks it is outrageous that in the 21st century the HFPA does not have a single black member, I am not so bubbled and shielded from the Real World that I believed everyday Americans cared about such things. In fact, I would guess that 98 percent of Americans did not even know about the uproar…. Which brings me to my overall point…

What is the fake entertainment media’s excuse for the Grammys’ humiliating, catastrophic ratings-collapse?

To put Sunday night’s failure in perspective, throughout the 80s, the Grammys pulled in around 30 million average viewers. Throughout the 90s, it dropped to around 25 million on average. Now it’s down to single digits, fewer than nine million! In one year, the number was cut more than in half!

The collapse certainly wasn’t due to a lack of a line-up. I don’t know who any of these fucking people are, but the far-left Variety was sure excited about their Sunday night appearance: Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Maren Morris and Roddy Ricch. Also, so-called superstars like Beyonce and Taylor Swift were up for Grammys and won some stuff.

What more do you want?

Well, therein lies the problem. This is all the music industry has to offer. The night’s biggest stars – Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, and Trevor Noah – are all off-putting, joyless, polarizing, and no fun whatsoever. They each have their niche fans among the Woke Gestapo, but no goodwill from the rest of the country – which is most of the country.

All I know is that when I was coming of age, the Grammys, the MTV Music Awards, the Golden Globes, the Oscars, the Emmys… these shows were fun. The celebrities were cool. The hosts sought to entertain rather than lecture. Oh, sure, every once in a while a Jane Fonda or Richard Gere would use the spotlight to preach, but that was the exception, now preaching and lecturing and hectoring and moral preening is the norm.

Celebrities aren’t cool anymore. They aren’t fun. They’re all strident, opinionated, intolerant tools of the establishment. They hate us, and as you can see from the ratings, we are more than happy to hate them right back.