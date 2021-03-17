Marvel Comics’ Latest Captain America Is a Gay LGBTQ Activist

Marvel Comics is preparing to introduce a nose ring-wearing, gay Captain America for the character’s 80th anniversary. The new Cap also be an LBGTQ activist.

Captain America — which first hit the newsstands in March of 1941 — is getting a makeover. Marvel will feature a new Captain America named Aaron Foster, a young gay man who the publisher says “stands for the oppressed and the forgotten.”

The new Cap will appear in a limited series in a story following the original Captain, Steve Rogers, as he teams up with a number of different Captain Americas. The release of the issue featuring the Aaron Fischer Captain is planned for a June release to coincide with Pride Month.

“Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life,” backup writer Joshua Trujillo explained is a statement. “He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.”

Artist Jan Bazaldua added:

“I want to thank Editor Alanna Smith and Joshua Trujillo very much for asking me to create Aaron. I really enjoyed designing him, and as a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society. While I was drawing him, I thought, well, Cap fights against super-powerful beings and saves the world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone in the street with problems that they face every day. I hope people like the end result!”

Marvel has also released several images of the new character.

